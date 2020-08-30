Ganesha immersion peaceful at Bhainsa

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran expressed gratitude to the devotees for celebrating the festival in a low key, by following norms of the lockdown

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Nirmal: The process of immersion of Ganesh idols passed off peacefully in communally sensitive Bhainsa town on Sunday. Minister for Forest and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated the event along with Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran expressed gratitude to the devotees for celebrating the festival in a low key, by following norms of the lockdown. He appealed to the public to wear face masks and to practice physical distance for breaking the chain of Covid-19. He added that steps were taken for curtailing the virus in the district.

Bhainsa DSP Narsinga Rao said that around 250 policemen including an additional Superintendent of Police, three DSPs, six inspectors, scores of sub-inspectors were deployed for making bandobust and to avoid untoward incidents. He stated that the procession was peaceful. Around 140 idols were immersed by 8 pm.

