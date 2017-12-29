Gang behind cattle thefts busted in Hyderabad

By Author   |   Published: 29th Dec 2017   12:47 am
Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat inspecting the recovered cattle. On Thursday seven persons were arrested on charges of cattle theft.
Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat inspecting the recovered cattle. On Thursday seven persons were arrested on charges of cattle theft.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested a seven-member gang on charges of cattle theft and recovered 73 animals. The suspects were identified as T Uppalaiah (32), A Yakambaram (28), D Mahesh (24), V Srinu (30), P Ravi Kumar (34), V Venkanna Babu (43) and Shaik Aleem (31).

The police said the gang was involved in 13 cases under the Abdullapurmet, Ibrahimpatnam, Hayathnagar, Bhudan-Pochampally and Kandukur police stations. Prime suspect Uppalaiah used to conduct a recce of houses having cattle and later steal them and shift them to Bhadrachalam, Mahesh M Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner said.

From there, the stolen cattle would be sold to potential customers in the neighbouring States.
Apart from the cattle, police seized Rs 1.14 lakh cash and two vehicles.


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!