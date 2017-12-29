Gang behind cattle thefts busted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested a seven-member gang on charges of cattle theft and recovered 73 animals. The suspects were identified as T Uppalaiah (32), A Yakambaram (28), D Mahesh (24), V Srinu (30), P Ravi Kumar (34), V Venkanna Babu (43) and Shaik Aleem (31).

The police said the gang was involved in 13 cases under the Abdullapurmet, Ibrahimpatnam, Hayathnagar, Bhudan-Pochampally and Kandukur police stations. Prime suspect Uppalaiah used to conduct a recce of houses having cattle and later steal them and shift them to Bhadrachalam, Mahesh M Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner said.

From there, the stolen cattle would be sold to potential customers in the neighbouring States.

Apart from the cattle, police seized Rs 1.14 lakh cash and two vehicles.