Gang behind pastor’s murder held

By | Published: 11:58 pm 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police have solved the murder of A Sathyanarayana Reddy, a pastor from Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh, who was killed last week. Five persons were arrested in connection with the case here on Thursday.

The arrested persons were Zameel alias Nawab, a realtor, Shaik Shabbir, Mohd Azhar , Mohd Ismail and M Ravi.

Zameel, who is a car driver is also into real estate business. He became friends with Sathyanarayana during business meetings and came to know about the latter possessing plots in Hafeezpet and Miyapur. According to the police, Sathyanarayana had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from Zameel but failed to repay even after repeated requests. Recently, Zameel learnt that Sathyanarayana had earned money after selling his plots.

Two months ago, Zameel along with his associates tried to grab those plots. A case was also booked in Miyapur in this regard. “Since the case was booked, Zameel bore a grudge against the pastor and waited for a chance to take revenge,” police said.

Last Friday night, the gang chased Sathyanarayana on bikes up to Gachibowli and stabbed him to death.

