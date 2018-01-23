Gang held for attack on retired naval captain in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The West Zone police arrested a gang of five persons in connection with the attempt to murder case of a retired naval captain Ikram Ali Kaleem, 57, who was attacked near his apartment at Masab Tank in Humayun Nagar 10 days ago. Six suspects are absconding.

Police said a property dispute had led to the attack, which was allegedly part of a contract to kill Kaleem.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Abbas alias Shikara, 47, a history sheeter from Jubilee Hills; Mohammed Imran, 29, from Erragadda; Mohammed Saddam, 22; Shaik Waheed, 50; and Mohammed Hajiuddin, 33. According to police, the issue was over a 2,000-square yard open plot owned by Kaleem at Banjara Hills. A piece of the adjacent land was given on lease in 2007 by its owner to one Abed Zaidi who started a hotel named Point Pleasant Restaurant. In 2016, as Zaidi fell ill, one Saud Amoodi approached him and took a food contract.

“Subsequently, Amoodi illegally changed the hotel’s name to Dawaat-e-Hyderabad without Zaidi’s permission. Amoodi then plotted to grab the land including Kaleem’s plot adjacent to it. He wanted to eliminate Kaleem,” said A Venkateshwara Rao, DCP,West Zone.

“Amoodi and Mohammed Farooq engaged Aizaz Ahmed and his son Adnan Ahmed for a contract of Rs 50 lakh to kill Kaleem. The father-son duo roped in others too and they had secret meetings at various places. The gang was offered Rs 15 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh advance was paid,” Rao said.

As per their plan, on January 10 night, around 10.30 pm, they reached Kaleem’s apartment and attacked him with swords. He was shifted to the hospital and is currently recuperating. The West Zone police formed eight special teams and nabbed the gang on Monday morning. They were produced before court which remanded them in judicial custody while efforts are onto nab the other suspects.