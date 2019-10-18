Gang held in Hyderabad for kidnap

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Golconda police arrested a four-member gang on charges of kidnapping and threatening a trader in Tolichowki here on Friday.

The arrested persons were identified as Syed Noor, Shaik Yousuf Uddin and Mohd Rasheed, all three rowdy sheeters from Banjara Hills and Mohd Taher, an event organiser. The prime suspect Mohd Yousuf, a rowdy sheeter from Asif Nagar, and two others are absconding.

The gang kidnapped one Mohd Khaleelullah from Tolichowki in a car and took him to Afzal Sagar. They confined him in a room and assaulted him demanding money. He was later released, after which he approached the police.

