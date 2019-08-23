Gang held, Rs 12 lakh recovered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Within 48 hours of the offence reported, the Saidabad police arrested a three-member attention diversion gang and recovered Rs 12 lakh in cash from them, on Friday.

The arrested persons are Abed Mohiuddin from Chandrayangutta, Shaik Abdul Basith from Bhavani Nagar and S Rajesh from Begumpet.

While Mohiuddin and Basith are friends, Rajesh works in Sri Santhoshi Filling Station in Putlibowli, owned by one Raj Kumar Bagadia. They plotted to lure Bagadia on the pretext of arranging a particular series of banned Indian currency of 2002. They informed Bagadia that he can earn Rs 50,000 of new currency for each of Rs 500 from the 2002 series.

On last Saturday, they informed Bagadia they have secured a party who had Rs 2 crore of old demonetised currency and demanded Rs 12 lakh to buy the old notes.

On Sunday, they took him to house of Abed Mohiuddin claiming it to be that of the customer and while making Bagadia stand outside, Mohiuddin went inside, but did not return. Basith and Rajesh too escaped from there, police said and added the trio shared the stolen money.

Based on Bagadia’s complaint on Tuesday, the Saidabad police booked a case and following technical evidence and clues in hand, nabbed the suspects on Friday. They recovered the stolen cash intact.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter