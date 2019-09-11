Gang Leader is all out entertainer: Nani

By | Published: 10:15 pm

As Gang Leader’s release inches closer, actor Nani and Mythri Movie Makers have high expectations riding on the movie. Nani who is already riding the success wave with his recent release Jersey is confident that his next film will also bring him similar dividends at the BO.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, he praised senior actors like Lakshmi and Saranya. He also spoke highly about Karthikeya Reddy for accepting a negative role “I always enjoy the two days before every film of mine. Once the film releases, irrespective of the result, we are forced to shift to the next project.

I enjoy till tomorrow, then I expect the audience to enjoy from the release date. Gang Leader is the fastest film made by Vikram. If at all there was some delay, it was due to my injury. Everybody contributed their best to finish the project within the stipulated time frame. While there are a few heart rending moments in the film, it’s not a tear-jerker. Otherwise, it’s a good entertainer,” added Nani.

