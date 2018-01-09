Gang of 4 college students held for chain snatching in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:23 am

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police arrested a four-member gang of chain snatchers, including three engineering students, on Monday and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 17 lakh.

According to the police, the gang was involved in 18 cases. The accused were identified as Chavan Suraj (21), a first year BTech student of CMR Engineering College; K Pavan Kumar (20), a third year BTech student of Guru Nanak Engineering College; Owais Ahmed (19), a polytechnic dropout from Pool Bagh; and Rohit Kumar (20), a third year BTech student from Khammam district.

Suraj and Pavan, both from Bhupalapally village and schoolmates, were detained by their colleges as they failed the annual exams. That’s when they befriended Owaisi and Rohit. Police said the youngsters were addicted to alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana, and turned to chain snatching to earn a quick buck. They mostly targeted residential colonies such as LB Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, Saroornagar and Vanasthalipuram.

“The gang moved around on bikes in the early hours, searching for elderly and lonely women walking on isolated streets. They snatched their gold chains and sold them,” police said.