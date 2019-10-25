Gang of 5 busted for extortion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Task Force on Friday arrested a five-member gang for allegedly robbing phones and extorting valuables from people at Gandhinagar.

The arrested persons were identified as P Madhu, Panja Kumar, M Krishna alias Kittu, D Prabhu Michael and Mohd Jaffer — all residents of Secunderabad. The gang was involved in similar cases in Marredpally and Monda Market.

According to the police, on Tuesday night, the gang got drunk at a bar in Kavadiguda and looted a customer at the bar. Panja Kumar one P Srinivas for a matchbox, but the latter said he did not have one. “Angered by this, the gang picked up an argument with Srinivas and robbed him of his money and phone, after which they left the place,” police said.

The Gandhinagar police booked a case, which was subsequently taken up by the Task Force. The gang was identified with the help of CCTV footage retrieved from the surveillance cameras in the bar. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .