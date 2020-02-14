Gang of fake travel agents busted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad Special Operations Team on Friday claimed to have busted a gang which allegedly sent women abroad by forging visa and medical documents.

The team arrested two persons — R Kubender Rao alias Chinna (32) from Katedan in Rajendranagar, and Shaik Basheer Ahmed (60) from Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu — from a star hotel in in Shamshabad. The police personnel seized cash, Kuwaiti stamps and fake medical certificates, among other material, from them. Another suspect, Balu Prasad, also from Kumbakonam, is at large.

Kubender, who worked for about seven years in Singapore and South Africa up to 2014, migrated to Hyderabad and established himself as a ticketing agent. “He sent passengers to different countries with the help of a travel agency based in Chennai on a commission basis. Kubender ran the business for two years and with the expertise he gained, he started preparing fake documents to send women abroad,” VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, said.

For making the fake documents, Kubender got the stamps from Prasad, a resident of Chennai. Officials said the women’s passports were arranged by his local agents — Augustin, Mohan Rao, Rama Krishna, Sunitha and Ruthamma.

Ahmed, a ticketing agent with a travel agency and a garment exporter, used to procure Kuwaiti revenue stamps and notary stickers/stamps from one Kumar in Sri Lanka. He used to supply the material to Kubender.

According to the police, the gang used to get in touch with women workers who return to India and want to go to Kuwait through local agents. Kubender used to make fake stamping certificates, medical certificates and also procures Dubai tourist visas.

“For a worker to go to Kuwait, he/she needs an Immigration Clearance Certificate from the Protector of Emigrants, and for Emigration Check a passport is needed. Without these, he/she will not be allowed to enter the country. So, to bypass the system, Kubender would send the workers to Dubai on a tourist visa and from there they would go to Kuwait, thus escaping from Immigration Clearance,” Sajjanar said.

In Kuwait, Kubender agents — Laxmi, Sharada, Srinu and Sara — would provide the women employment, for which he would earn Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 as profit.

