Gang of youngsters robbing motorists after requesting a ride, nabbed by Jadcharla police

Mahabubnagar: Jadcharla police has arrested seven persons who had formed a gang, robbing motorists of their valuables, after requesting for a ride and then ambushing the victims after getting off the vehicle at secluded locations.

On November 10, around 10.30 pm, one Kummari Ramulu was stopped by a person on the road, requesting him for a ride. An auto kept following Ramulu’s bike and when the bike stopped to drop the pillion-rider off at Burugupally stage in Jadcherla mandal, a group of persons emerged from the auto, attacking Ramulu and snatching away his cell phone and cash worth Rs 3,000. Ramulu field a complaint with Jadcherla police, who started investigation.

On November 12, the police apprehended seven persons namely Akhil Krishna Vamshi (23), Rapalle Chandrudu (22), Vadthavath Shiva (19), Shivagalla Raj Kumar (19) and Naidu Durga Raj Kumar (19) and two juveniles, (whose names are withheld), from Nimmabavi Gadda area in Badhepally and recovered Ramulu’s cell phone and cash from the accused.

Upon interrogation, it was found that the arrested persons were involved in motorbike thefts also under Thimmajipet police station’s limits. Thimmajipet police seized three motor bikes from the two juveniles involved in the thefts and an autorickshaw from the possession of a juvenile involved, which was used to commit the crime of robbery.

It was interesting to see that five of the gang members were teenagers and the other two were in their early twenties and they probably could have caused many more robberies like this one, if they were not caught by the police. Cases of 382 of Indian Penal Code were filed against the accused, apart from 379 of IPC filed against them in Thimmajipet for motorcycle thefts.

