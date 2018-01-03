Gang plotting to cheat US citizens busted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: The Charminar police on Tuesday arrested a three-member gang for allegedly plotting to cheat loan applicants in the United States.

The arrested were Mohammed Irfan alias Benzeman, a resident of Edi Bazar, Naveen Daduvai alias Rozer Wilson from Kukatpally, both Directors of IRSO Tech, a Business Processing Office at Khairatabad and Dinesh Ravi Bhai Mudliyar from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

According to the police, Irfan revealed that along with his partner Wilson, he was operating a BPO-styled company IRSO Tech. The company was not doing well, which made them to plot and cheat people, the police said.

Recently, Dinesh Ravi Bhai Mudliyar from Ahmedabad approached them with a plan to make fake phone calls to US citizens under the guise of processing their loan application forms and in the process collect their vital financial information. The trio also had planned to set a fake call centre at Santoshnagar.

“Following credible information, Dinesh Ravi Mudliyar was nabbed on Tuesday morning at Gachibowli. He confessed that they plotted to hack website of Advance America to collect loan application details of the US citizens and later use the information to cheat US citizens,” the police said.

The gang last October had tried to hack US loan customer data including name, email, addresses, police officials said. “They confessed and explained the process of adding the US-based phone numbers in the free software called Eyebeam, X-lite soft to make phone calls. If the customer did not answer, they would leave a voice message stating that their loan application had been approved and asking to call back,” the police said.

If customers respond to their calls, they will be asked to pay an advance for loan sanctioning using Green dot prepaid card, Western union money gram, etc. Green dot prepaid cards are available at leading stores in the US such as CVS Pharmacy, Walmart wall Greens, the police said.

The fraudsters plotted to collect the16-digit card number followed by CVV number and card expiry date from customers. Then they will convert US dollars in Indian currency and deposit into their Indian bank accounts. Acting on a tip-off, the South Zone police nabbed the gang and thwarted their attempts to cheat.