Gang printing fake currency busted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team nabbed a three-member gang that was allegedly printing fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination for circulating in the market, at Ghatkesar here on Monday. Officials seized fake currency with a face value of Rs 10 lakh, printing equipment and other material.

The arrested persons were identified as K Nagendra Prasad (30), B Goutham (28) and T Naresh (25), all residents of Sangareddy district. According to the police, the gang printed and cut the copies to similar dimensions of original notes and made them into bundles of 100 notes of Rs 500. They mixed the same with bundles of original notes and circulated them in the market, police said. The gang was earlier arrested by the Hyderabad Police in a similar case.

