‘Gang’ Review: An outing not for introspection

By | Published: 4:41 pm

The Tamil title makes things far more explicit: It talks about a self-created group. ‘Special 26’ pushed the anarchy button forward and found a way to suggest that we need to fight corruption at all costs. The no holds bar solution to deal with the accumulation of wealth was perhaps an interesting trailer to the tailored policy of the powers that be.

‘Gang’ takes a relook at the same with all the songs and dances that the system thrives on and the audience fed on. To justify the modus operandi the filmmaker (Vignesh Shivn) takes the Hugo route and suggests that poverty and systemic rejection justifies the plan of action. An entire army of personnel recruited in secrecy to fight corruption takes the tale a tad too far for credibility and thus restricts it to pure fiction.

So we have two guys aspiring to become a police constable and a CBI officer and being rejected by the corruption in the recruiting policy. Similar tearjerking social revolt tales of persons are told in passing. Result: a team of four including Gangadhar Tilak (Suriya) and lady of all seasons Jhansi Rani ( Ramya Krishna) decides to take the system by the horns.

The first victim of the well-executed plan is a Minister. A raid is executed with less grip than in the original (as is with all others). Soon the system wakes up to the factum that a group is out on the prowl and they need to be handled. In house the corrupt police officer incharge is Uttam Das ( Suresh Chandra Menon). The maverick Shiv Shanker (Karthick) is called in to put things in order. The cat and mouse game goes on and takes you to the rusted villain den sets at the studios and the finale is a tad too dramatic and far from sharp as in the original.

The film fails at multiple fronts. To start with, the script is a tad too loose compared to the original and the adaptation is far too exaggerated. Even the premise takes too long to be stated. The justification is attempted and is half hearted and weary. What works for the film is the performances of many of the characters. From Suresh Chander playing the bad guy to Karthick as the super cop, every one does his best. Mention be made here of the likes of Nanda Durairaj, Tambi Ramiah etc. Ramya Krishna some where lacks the fire in the belly and fails to translate the Anupam Kher part-humour part-compulsion presence. However she is her usual confident self. Yet again the film banks heavily on the hero of the film. Needless to say Suriya is star personified. Does he do a Akshay Kumar? Certainly not in dealing with the script. His image requires of him to have the songs and dances in place and so you have the rhythm master constantly disturbing the narrative. However Suriya is worth the two odd hours and his energy levels keep the film going. The gang is an outing with the gang not for introspection.