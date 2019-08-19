Gang selling spurious liquor busted in Bhongir

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: The officials of District Prohibition and Excise Department busted a gang involved in manufacturing of illicit liquor using fake labels and seals, with the arrest of five members, on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Maddi Sunil Reddy, Maddi Narender Reddy, Maddi Vikram Reddy, Maddi Narender alias Lattu and Bandari Narender Reddy. Another three persons Meer Ali, resident of Chaderghat in Hyderabad, Mogulappa Mudhiraj, a native of Zaheerabad and Sunil, a native of Aurangabad, were absconding.

Presenting the arrested persons and seized material from their possession, Excise Superintendent S Krishna Priya said they conducted a raid on a house at Abdulla Nagar village of Bhoodhan Pochampally mandal in the district on the credible information. About 35 litres of spurious liquor, 20 litres of rectified spirit, 22,650 caps of liquor bottles, 1,486 fake holographic excise adhesive labels and 5,000 empty bottles were seized in the raid. The cost of the total seized material was Rs 25 lakh. Special teams were formed to arrest the remaining persons involved in the spurious liquor manufacturing, he added.

Bhongir Excise Inspector Nagi Reddy, Task Force Inspector D Srinivas Reddy and Enforcement Inspectors Bharath Bushan, Nagarjuna Reddy and Raghavana were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter