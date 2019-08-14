Gang that looted ATM cash van in Hyderabad nabbed

By | Published: 10:35 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have arrested four members of the interstate Ramji Nagar gang here on Wednesday.

The professional gang from Tamil Nadu was arrested in a joint operation by the LB Nagar SOT and CCS teams of Rachakonda.

It was two months ago that the gang diverted the attention of cash dispensing staff and decamped with about Rs.58 lakh from a cash transporting vehicle at the Axis Bank ATM centre at Panama crossroads.

They diverted the attention of the security officer saying they had dropped some cash on the road in the process of cash dispensing. When he got down from the cash dispensing vehicle to pick up the cash, the thieves opened the door of the vehicle and decamped with the cash.

