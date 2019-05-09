Gang trading gutkha products busted in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Karimnagar: The Task Force police busted a gang that was trading banned gutkha products and detained five members on Thursday, besides seizing gutkha packets worth about Rs 5.63 lakh and a car from them.

Based on reliable information, the Task Force police kept a watch on the movements of the gang. On Thursday, they, along with local police, arrested a person in the outskirts of Kothapalli and recovered Rs 63,000-worth gutkha packets.

Based on the information provided by him, cops also detained another person, Chigulapalli Ramulu, and seized Rs 5 lakh-worth gutkha products from him. A native of Hyderabad, Ramulu was carrying banned gutka to Godavarikhani when police interrupted him. The other arrested were Amirisetti Raju, Md Waseem Ahmed, Erla Anil and Renikunta Dayanand.