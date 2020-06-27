Gangaram: An ideal village in the making in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:09 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Located 35 km away from district headquarters on the banks of the Manair River in Kataram mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Gangaram was a sleepy little village till three years ago. People used to face a lot of hardships during the rainy season to walk on the muddy roads in the absence of the CC roads. There were plenty of other issues like any other typical village of India including poor sanitation and no potable water.

But thanks to the united and planned efforts of the villagers under the leadership of Teppala Devender Reddy, sapanch of the village which won two national awards within a span of one year. While the village won the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) Award with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh in April this year, it has recently secured the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh from Ministry of Panchati Raj, Government of India (GoI), in recognition of its work in improving the delivery of services to the public like sanitation, natural resource management, maintaining records and others.

While there are 612 houses in the village, all of them have got the Individual Sanitary Latrine (ISL) and more than 400 rainwater harvesting pits were also constructed at the village in the financial year 2018-19. Drinking water pipeline was laid for each house in the village under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, and the villagers are now getting potable water every day. The village has got CC roads in all the 10 wards laid at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. The village also got the street lights in all the lanes and bylanes.

Speaking to Telangana Today, village Sarpanch Teppala Devender Reddy said that they had also achieved 100 per cent tax collection at the village. “We collected Rs 1.1 lakh towards taxes in the village. We have also constructed the Gram Panchayat office building with Rs 13 lakh under the MGNREGS. I donated three guntas of land for the construction of the GP office,” he added. It may be noted here that the health sub-centre at the village was converted into a wellness centre where the villagers can also do physical exercises, physiotherapy and mediation.

“We have procured a tractor for our Gram Panchayat to shift the garbage in the village. A total of 10 sanitary workers are working with the GP,” the sarpanch said and added that they could win the awards with the combined efforts of the villagers. The Gram Panchayat is also maintaining a nursery in half acre of land and nearly 20,000 saplings are raised at the nursery. A total of 40,000 saplings were planted during the ‘Haritha Haram’ programme in 2018-19. On the other hand, the dumping yard and graveyard are under construction at the village. Nearly 300 families are cultivating vegetables and selling them at Manthani and Bhupalpally towns. Bollam Laxmi, a villager, said, “With the support of the government officials and our sarpanch, we are witnessing development at the village. I have cultivated vegetables in my one acre of land and we sell about one quintal of vegetables every day,”

Another village Seepeli Pochaiah has praised Sarpanch for his efforts to develop the village. “Sarpanch Teppala Devender Reddy has been striving a lot for the development of the village. He is encouraging each villager to take part in the development process. We are now feeling proud of our village.” According to Physical Director at Model School, Gangaram, Damera Sridhar, the village boys and youth are also evincing much interest in sports. Several students have won medals at the national sports competitions. There are nearly 150 promising sports persons in the village.

