Gangster Nayeem’s niece dies in road accident in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:32 am

Nalgonda: Slain gangster Nayeemuddin’s niece Saheda Sajida died in a road accident at Kesharajupally village in Nalgonda district on Sunday evening. Saheda Sajida (35) died instantly as her car turned turtle after it hit a lorry from rear side. She was at the wheel. She sustained serious injuries on her head. She was daughter of Saleema Begum, sister of Nayeemuddin. Nayeem had got her married off to one Fasiuddin, who was also arrested by the police in several cases after encounter of the gangster.

Sajida was also accused in several cases including murder of two persons at Islampur in Medak district. She was also arrested by Bhongir police after the encounter of Nayeemuddin and was released from the jail on bail later.

According to Nalgonda Town-II Sub-Inspector Narsimhulu, Saheda Sajida had arrived Nalgonda from Hyderabad on Sunday morning to attend a function of her relative. Though the relatives were objecting, she has alone started to Miryalaguda by driving the car herself. The car turned turtle after hitting a lorry from backside near FCI godown at Kesharaju Pally on the outskirts of Nalgonda. The speed of the car was at 120 km per hour at the time of the accident, he added.

After the incident, the police rushed to the place and shifted her body to Government hospital at Nalgonda for postmortem. The relatives of Saheda Sajida reached the government hospital in a large number after knowing about the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .