Gangster Nayeem’s sister held on land grabbing charges

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The Bhongir Town police arrested Saleema Begum, sister of slain gangster Nayeem alias Nayeemuddin, on charges of land grabbing on Wednesday. She, along with other associates of Nayeem, grabbed agricultural lands, house plots and shops by threatening people.

Saleema Begum (53), a native of Khaji Mohalla, Bhongir Town, was living in Kuntloor village of Abdullapurmet. She was involved in 28 cases, 14 of which were booked in Bhongir police station.

According to the police, Saleema Begum, along with Nayeem and his gang members, occupied open lands by threatening the landowners. In 2007, they grabbed about five-acre land and registered the same on their names. They also transferred ownership of the land on one A Venkat Reddy’s name, a realtor who subsequently converted the land into house plots and sold them in the name of ‘London Township’, the police said.

They also threatened K Sridevi and K Srinivas and occupied their land. That too was later transferred on Venkat Reddy’s name. Officials said three cases were booked against Saleema Begum in this connection. Apart from this, Saleema, Nayeem and the gang threatened one AS Krishna from Bhongir and got his plot measuring 266 square yards registered on Saleema’s name.

They said she was involved in many land grabbing incidents in Bhongir, Shamshabad, Shadnagr, Miryalaguda of Nalgonda, Korutla, Aleru, Narsingi, Pahadishareef and Adibatla on the city outskirts.

She was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

