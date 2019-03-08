Gangula Kamalakar dares Ponnam Prabhakar

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar on Friday dared Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar to prove his allegation that he had tried for Congress ticket.

Addressing a news conference at the TRSLP office here he came down heavily on Ponnam for his disparaging remarks against the TRS working president KT Rama Rao and himself. It seems Ponnam has lost his mental balance, he said adding that he had contested five elections in the past and won only one.

Kamalakar recalled that he had been in the fray for five elections and won all the five elections. The history of Ponnam’s family also is replete with humiliating defeats. Condemning the allegation made by Ponnam as baseless, he said his loyalty to the party and its leadership was above suspicion.

He claimed that he was in the forefront of the fight for Statehood whereas Ponnam proved himself to be a drama artist during the fight for Telangana.