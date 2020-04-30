Gangula Kamalakar faults opposition protests in TS

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday found fault with the opposition parties for politicising paddy procurement for political gains.

“Congress and BJP leaders, who never bothered about the problems of farmers, are now shedding crocodile tears for the farmers,” the Minister said, after inaugurating a paddy purchasing center in Kothapalli mandal.

Stating that farmers set only substandard crop on fire at PPCs after being provoked by some political leaders, he said paddy was being procured according to FCI norms. “If they are sincere about the farmers, BJP leaders should stage diksha at Delhi and change FCI norms,” Kamalakar said.

For the first time in the history, there has been a bumper crop raised by farmers in the State during Yasangi only because of Kaleshwaram water and 24 hours power supply to the agriculture sector, he said.

The Minister said the opposition leaders, unable to digest the record yield in the State, were trying to create disarray among the farmers.

Urging the farmers not to pay heed to the opposition allegations, he said they should have confidence in Chief Minister K Chandhrasekhar Rao, who supplied water to the agriculture sector by completing Kaleshwaram project in a record time.

There was no relation between rice millers and farmers. Instead of rice mills, farmers should bring perfectly cleaned produce to PPCs and approach officials if they have any problems in the sale of crop.

Many States in the country were not purchasing the crop. Farmers in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh were selling their produce at lower price of Rs 800 per quintal. However, Telangana was the only State, which has promised to procure each grain produced by farmers.

1.20 crore lakh metric tonne paddy was produced in 40 lakh acres in the State. In order to procure the crops, government has decided to setup 6,540 PPCs and already inaugurated 5,789 centers.

21 lakh metric tonne paddy has been procured during the last 21 days. An average, 1 lakh metric tonne was purchased and 3.5 lakh farmers sold their produce, he said.

