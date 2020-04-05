Gangula Kamalakar offers food, essentials to needy

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken all steps to fulfil the hunger of the poor by distributing free rice across the State. Minister, along with Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao, distributed meals to migrant workers at the Annadana programme organised on behalf of Rajyasabha MP J Santosh Kumar in 34th division on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said daily wage and migrant labourers have lost employment due to the lockdown. To extend support to them, Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to distributed rice to 2.81 crore people by allocating Rs 1,100 crore.

12 kg rice, Rs 500 distributed

In solidarity to the call by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Santhosh Kumar has taken up an initiative to arrange meals to migrant labourers, Gangula Kamalakar said, adding that it would continue till the end of the lockdown.

The Minister thanked Chandrasekhar Rao and Santhosh Kumar for their efforts to feed the migrant workers. Later, he distributed essential commodities and biryani packets to daily wage laborers in Ganeshnagar. Speaking on the occasion, he asked the people to cooperate with the government by confining to their houses during the lockdown period.

Chief Minister has taken all steps to fulfill the hunger of the poor, he said and advised the people not to venture out unless it is emergency. The Minister appealed more NGOs and philanthropists to come forward to extend support to migrant labourers, street children and daily wage works.

