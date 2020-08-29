Gangula Kamalakar promises 24 hours water supply to Karimnagar people

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar has informed that efforts have been made to supply 24 hours water supply to the residents of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. The long standing dream of the local people of daily water supply was launched by IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao recently. On similar way, round the clock water supply schemes would also be started very soon, Kamalakar informed while inaugurating the vehicle of Disaster Response Force (DRF) at KMC office here on Saturday.

Unlike previous governments, Telangana state was focusing more on the development of municipalities in the state. KMC would always be in the front row in the development. Talking about the disaster response force, the Minister said the DRF team has been constituted to help the people in emergency times. A total of 40 members have been appointed in the team and imparted training to them. Informing that two vehicles have been arranged for the team, he assured to arrange another vehicle to travel team members in corporation limits to help the people. Team members would serve the people round the clock.

If there was any incident of fire accidents, house collapses, drinking water problems, drainages jam and others, DRF team members would rush the spot and take rescue operation by shifting the police to safer zones. Besides taking steps to improve sanitation, more fogging machines would also be purchased. There was no question of going back on expenditure for the welfare of people.

