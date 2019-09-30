Gangula Kamalakar promises to upliftment of BCs

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar promised to strive hard for the upliftment of BC community in the State. On Monday, various BC associations felicitated the Minister on being appointed as BC Welfare Minister, at Padmanayaka Kalyana mandapam here.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had a special bonding with the erstwhile Karimangar since all the programme taken up from here yielded a huge success. So, the Chief Minister has given four Minister posts to the esrtwhile Karimnagar district, he noted.

Terming his induction into the Cabinet as the recognition for his hardwork by his party supremo, Kamalakar said Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao directed him to take all the possible steps for the development of the community in the State.

No government in the past 70 years had bothered for the development of the community. But, only after Telangana government came into power in the State, as many as 98,000 students from the community got the opportunity to continue their education without any hindrances, he said.

Former MLC Santhosh Kumar, leaders of various BC organisations participated in the felicitation function.

