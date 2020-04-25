Gangula Kamalakar urges farmers to approach officers if any issue

By | Published: 12:30 am

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar advised the farmers to approach officials if they faced any problem at paddy purchasing centers. A government officer was deployed at every PPC to monitor the procurement processes. Farmers could approach those officers if they have any problem, Minister said.

While farmers in Sircilla had set their crop on fire, ryots staged rasta roko in Jagitial after traders refused to buy the crop on the pretext of it being substandard, he informed and termed it as unfortunate. In some areas, there was problem in the crop in few paddy varieties. Problem has also cropped up in those areas when rice millers were trying to cut three kilograms paddy per every 40 kg bag on the pretext of substandard crop.

Besides an officer at PPCs, an in-charge has also been deployed for every three rice mills for smooth purchase of crop. However, farmers had not brought their problem to the notice of officers. Instead of approaching officers, they staged protest demonstrations. Promising to procure every grain, he said all the problems would be settled within two days since instruction were issued to officials.

State government requested the Central government for supply of gunny bags and arrange labour from Bihar, but there was no response from the center. Why wasn’t the BJP president taking initiative to solve all these problems if he was concern about problems of farmers, he questioned.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .