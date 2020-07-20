Ganguly has had more impact on Indian cricket than Dhoni, says Parthiv Patel

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:17 pm

Hyderabad: The debate over India’s best captain is never ending. While many feel Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with winning all ICC tournaments, as the best, others say Sourav Ganguly has started a new era in Indian cricket.

Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel voted in favour of Ganguly saying that he had a bigger impact on Indian cricket than the 2011-World Cup winning Dhoni.

“The competition is valid between the two captains. One captain has a lot of trophies while the other captain has built the team. When Sourav Ganguly became the captain after 2000, Indian cricket was going through a difficult time. From there he built a team that won abroad, not that we are not winning earlier, but we won big Test matches abroad like Headingly, in Australia and then went to Pakistan and won the Test series,” Parthiv said.

Parthiv Patel also talked about the 2003 World Cup where India reached the final under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy, exceeding all expectations back home. “If you talk about the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, no one was thinking that the Indian team would reach the final,” he added.

“If you talk about Dhoni, he has a lot of trophies. He is the only captain who has won so many trophies. In my opinion, if I have to cast my vote it would be for Dada because he built a team from scratch,” he added.