Ganja peddling returns to Mancherial

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Mancherial: The illegal sale of ganja has returned to Mancherial district, but through a new route and in a different form. It is now being sold in tiny sachets that are affordable. The peddlers are targeting students in both urban and rural areas. Police, however, are keeping a tab on peddlers and are leaving no stone unturned to check the menace.

The menace of peddling of the contraband used to be a cause of concern for the cops of the district in the past. It was clamped down with police officials managing to detect prime culprits behind the racket. Certain persons were purchasing the cannabis in erstwhile Warangal and Khammam district and were transporting it in trains before peddling it in packets weighing 100 grams in several parts of this district.

Of late, the offenders changed methods of peddling the prohibited substance. They are importing it from neighboring Maharasthra in buses instead of trains following intensified surveillance in stations, according to officials who were part of teams that busted rackets of ganja trading in the recent times.

“They are now focusing on students falling in the age group of 17-25 years, who are smoking the ganja by stuffing the ganja in cigarettes and are gradually being addicted to consuming it over a period of time. The offenders are packing it in sachets, weighed around 5 grams, priced somewhere between Rs 150 and Rs 200,” Y Krishna Kumar, Mancherial Rural Inspector Told ‘Telangana Today’.

According to investigating officials, the peddlers are secretly selling tiny sachets as students can easily buy them using their pocket money. However, a majority of those who are addicted to consume it are becoming peddlers. Some of them are turning out to be criminals, disturbing law and order and shattering dreams of their parents.

“After getting addicted to contraband, students are indulging in a wide-range of crimes including house burglaries, chain snatching and lifting bikes in order to fulfill their craving for the cannabis,” an investigating official reasoned.

Arrests and counselling

Two youngsters were arrested for allegedly peddling prohibited cannabis in Hajipur on September 6. A total of 52 sachets of the contraband substance and two mobile phones were recovered from the duo.

As many as 10 persons were held for peddling prohibited cannabis in Mandamarri and Ramakrishnapur towns on August 29. Four and half a kilo gram ganza was seized from their possession. Two more peddlers are still at large.

Mancherial DCP Rakshita K Murthy, while presenting the peddlers before media recently, cautioned that PD Act would be invoked against the peddlers of banned contraband and said that patrolling was intensified to check the menace. She stated that programmes were being conducted for raising awareness among youngsters and daily earners over ill-consequences of the cannabis. She added that de-addiction camps would be organized soon.

A total of 50 youngsters were counseled, accompanied with their parents in Mandamarri, Ramakrishnapur towns and in Hajipur mandal so far.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly shipping 26 kilo grams of prohibited ganza in Thandur town on March 10. The value of the contraband was assessed to be Rs 6 lakh.

