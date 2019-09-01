Ganja seized in Mulugu, two arrested

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Mulugu: SS Tadwai police have seized one quintal of Ganja (Marijuana) during a vehicle check and arrested two persons Patanati Sadanandam of Tirumalagiri village in Regonda mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and Vemula Vijay Kumar, Putalapadu, of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. They also seized a car( AP03 TL 1359) in which they were transporting the banned substance.

According to Sub-Inspector A Suresh, four others of Tirumalagiri village, who were involved in the smuggling of the Ganja, fled the scene. The arrested have been produced before a court.

