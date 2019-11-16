Ganja seized, one arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Prohibition and Excise Department officials are continuing their crackdown on ganja smugglers and peddlers in the north and north east areas of the city.

On Friday, acting on a tip-off, the sleuths caught one Mohan Rao and seized eight kilograms of the contraband from his house at Vivekananda Nagar in Mallapur. Mohan Rao is a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

According to S Sreenivas, Inspector, District Task Force (Malkajgiri), Rao was smuggling the contraband from Odisha at a price of Rs 3,000 a kg and selling it in the city for Rs 7,000 a kg.

“Rao went to Odisha via train to procure the ganja. He returned on Visakha Express to Secunderabad with the ganja consignment and later reach his home by taking an auto,” said the official.

“Rao sold the contraband to students and other regular users in Nacharam, ECIL and Mallapur areas during the last two years,” he added.

The case is being investigated and officials are trying to identify Rao’s customers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter