Ganja worth 65 lakh seized in TN, two held

Ramanathapuram: Ganja weighing over 80 kg and valued at Rs 65 lakh, meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, was seized in Rameswaram in the district on Wednesday and two persons arrested in this connection, police said.

Acting on a tip off, Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar intensified patrolling in Rameswaram island, where they found the ganja hoarded in a garden. The ganja was packed in 39 bundles and weighed 81 kg, they said.

The main accused, who is absconding, is suspected to have links with international smuggling gangs, they added.