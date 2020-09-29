Ganja worth Rs 16 lakh seized in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad police seized 152 kg of ganja worth Rs 16 lakh while it was being transported to Nanded of Maharashtra from Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The contraband was hidden among rice-bran husk bags in a vehicle escorted by another. The Nizamabad police intercepted the vehicle at a checkpoint on the Borgaon (P) bridge and found the ganja.

Police arrested six persons — Abhijit Sarkar, Rasmohan Saha, Jaydeb Biswas, Supravat Ray, Pintu Sarkar and Arjun Sarkar of Malkangiri — who had allegedly purchased cannabis from one Keshab and were planning to sell it to Tushar khan of Nanded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .