Ganja worth Rs 27 lakh seized in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Police have seized around 180 kgs of ganja worth about Rs 27.12 lakh at Bhadrachalam in the district.

Police on Tuesday said that the contraband was smuggled in a car which was caught during vehicle checks at Bhadrachalam border check post.

The accused, Sathish Rathod of Hyderabad and Deepak Raja of Maharashtra were arrested. The substance was being transported from Chintoor in AP to Hyderabad.

