Ganja worth Rs 36 lakh seized in Kothagudem

Published: 10:00 pm

Kothagudem: The police seized about 244.5 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 36 lakh at Bhadrachalam in the district on Friday and arrested five persons, including two women.

The arrested were Laxman, Raj Kumar, Somveer, Tharavati and Ompathi, all natives of Rajasthan and now residents of Eshapur in Punjab.

According to Bhadrachalam ASP M Rajesh Chandra, during a surprise inspection at the RTC bus stand by SI K Naresh and staff, a group of persons was found moving suspiciously.

When checked their luggage, the police found ganja sealed in packets and wrapped in mats. The arrested were produced before the court, the ASP said.

