Ganja worth Rs 45 lakh seized, three arrested in Kothagudem

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Kothagudem: The police on Thursday seized nearly 301 kilograms of dry ganja from toy traders at Sarapaka in Burgampahad mandal in Kothagudem district on Thursday.

According to ASI K Someswar Rao, the accused belong to one family and were identified as Ramu, his wife Bhimila and sister-in-law Anampathi of Bhel Mandir, Khilla Mohalla, Ludhiana in Punjab. They were arrested during a raid at Post Office Centre at Sarapaka.

The seized ganja was worth around Rs 45.15 lakh in the open market. The contraband was meant to be smuggled to Punjab from Odisha via Karimnagar in a lorry. The police also seized 17 bamboo baskets and few toys from the accused. They were produced before JFCM Court Bhadrachalam.

