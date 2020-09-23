Ganja worth RS 8 cr seized this year in Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Kothagudem: Ganja worth over Rs 8 crores has been seized in the district till date, Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra said on Wednesday. He said the seized contraband weighed around 5,765 kg. Police teams have intensified surveillance and round the clock checks are being conducted at border check posts at Bharachalam.

So far 98 persons were arrested and 38 vehicles were seized in connection with ganja smuggling cases. Mostly, it was the youngsters and those in the age group of 30 to 40 years who were found to be engaged in smuggling ganja.

Around 3,100 kg of ganja was seized in 2019 while 900 kg was seized in 2018 by Bhadrachalam police. During the last three months there has been an increase in the number of ganja cases, the ASP said.

Majority of ganja smugglers arrested by the police were from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharastra and Haryana States. Large volume of the contraband was being smuggled from Odisha State, the official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .