Garbage-laden area irks Sangareddy Collector

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao on Sunday expressed displeasure at sanitation staff of Sangareddy Municipality holding them responsible for the accumulating garbage along the by-pass road of Sangareddy town.

Accompanied by officials here on Sunday morning, the Collector inspected the colonies along the by-pass road. After seeing the clogged drains and bushes everywhere, the Collector instructed the local sanitation staff that the areas be cleaned immediately.

With an aim to improve the sanitation in Sangareddy town, Rao announced that he would appoint one division level or district level officer as an in-charge for each of the wards under Sangareddy Municipality, besides himself inspecting one ward every day to see the progress.

Asking the sanitation staff to clear the bushes in the entire town, the Collector directed them to prepare the town for “Telangana Ku Haritha Haram”. He further informed that he will hand over the responsibility of mass planting to the in-charge officials to make it a success.

As a sand-laden tractor was proceeding through road, the Collector instructed the DSP, Sridhar Reddy to seize the vehicle immediately. He expressed concern over the illegal sand miners digging pits for sand on vacant lands. Rao warned them of stern action saying that the pits were turning death traps for people.