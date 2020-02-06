Garima Singh on her affinity for languages

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Garima Singh, the lovely lass who hails from Uttar Pradesh is trying to make her mark in Telugu industry having started with Oka Chinna Viramam. The fact that Telugu is not a language she knows is of no concern to her. Infact, she says she would love to act in many languages, and requests the government to add at least one different language in all schools.

“Learning different languages make people more creative and adds knowledge to their life,” says Garima Singh. Her affinity for different languages comes from her background as a NCC cadet through which she travelled to different places represented her State in Republic camps. It was when she got an opportunity to host a show to be presided over by the PM that she became confident about her choice.

Having dreamed of becoming an actor, she decided to give form to her plans by taking baby steps in the industry. “I moved to Mumbai for my graduation. One day, my friends told me auditions were being conducted for a radio jockey. I gave it my best shot and got selected. The job helped me survive in Mumbai, and also improved me and made me learn from it,” says Garima who continued to give auditions for advertisements and faced rejection thrice.

“Meanwhile I got a call about Oka Chinna Viramam. So I gave my audition in Hindi, but still they liked it, and I remember the first word I spoke was Vetukuthunaru,” laughs Garima. Apart from shooting, the starlet also like to experiment with her fashion. She chose a special hairstyle for this film. Oka Chinna Viramam has Sanjay Varma and Garima Singh in lead roles. It also stars Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant Punarnavi and Naveen Neni in key roles and is slotted for release this year. Garima is also working in Kailasapuram Kings and Wanted Girlfriend.

