Garlic-ginger paste unit busted in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police along with the Commissioner’s Task Force (East) raided a house where adulterated garlic paste was being prepared, and seized huge quantity of the material. Acting on a tip off, the police raided the house of Mohd Ahmed Khan at Chaderghat.

“Ahmed Khan was making ginger garlic paste and packing the same in small containers. He was supplying it in the market and doing trade without mandatory license or permission from authorities concerned,” the Chaderghat police said. The material was handed over to the GHMC health officials for examination.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .