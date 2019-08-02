Garmin refreshes its smartwatch line-up in India

By | Published: 10:47 pm

New Delhi: Refreshing its flagship ‘Forerunner’ series, US-based wearable major Garmin on Friday launched its “Forerunner 45” wearable in India for Rs 19,990.

“Forerunner 45 is another significant addition to the existing forerunner collection. It is a marquee device when it comes to guiding beginners towards an athletic lifestyle. It aims to compel people to run and track their accomplishments, making running an experience in itself and not just a mere fitness activity,” Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager-Garmin India, said in a statement.

According to the company, the device is especially built for those who are planning to foray into the field of running or sports.

The device can monitor daily steps, distance covered, calories burned and even sleep.

The Built-in GPS acquires satellites quickly to track how far, how fast and where users run.

The device also pays attention to users’ mental well-being with all-day stress monitoring and “Body Battery” energy and comes with an in-built 24/7 HR monitoring without the requirement of an additional strap.