Gary Cooper, Hollywood’s beloved star

Born in 1901, Gary Cooper started as Frank Cooper, who intent on studying agriculture. However, when his parents moved to Los Angeles, he looked to become an actor, and that’s when the new name clicked. His agent, Nan Collins, warned him against using the name Frank and suggested he opt for Gary instead. At the time, no one else had that as a first name.

He appeared in films as an extra, waiting to get his big break. In 1926, Samuel Goldwyn finally picked Cooper for ‘The Winning of Barbara Worth,’ starring Ronald Colman and Vilma Banky. Then he was signed by Paramount to a long term contract, and for 11 years he was one of Hollywood’s highest paid performers. Of 75 major pictures, his most memorable roles were as ‘Sergeant York,’ in 1941, the frontier marshal in ‘High Noon,’ in 1952. He won the Academy Award for each of the film.

Sergeant York

Director: Howard Hawks

Producer: Howard Hawks, Jesse L Lasky and Hal B Wallis

Cast: Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan and Joan Leslie

Release: July 2, 1941

The film begins with York (Gary Cooper), a young man and one of 11 children born into a poor family in northern Tennessee. He is a troublemaker, drinks heavily and gets into fights often. But one day, after being struck by lightning, he undergoes a religious awakening that totally changes him. Assisting in his conversion is Pastor Rosier (enacted by Walter Brennan). York becomes a peacekeeper and tries to give up service in the US Army during World War I. Forced to serve nonetheless; he is sent to overseas where he participates in the battles of the Meuse-Argonne. After seeing his best friend shot and killed, he finds his will to fight, and on one day, amid heavy enemy fire, York works his way behind enemy lines and single-handedly takes out a machine-gun nest, killing more many Germans.

The patriotic film, which was released months before the US entered World War II, is directed by Howard Hawks. It was nominated for 11 Oscars and was the highest-grossing movie of 1941.

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936)

Director: Frank Capra

Producer: Frank Capra

Cast: Gary Cooper, Jean Arthur and George Bancroft

A small-town Longfellow Deeds (played by Gary Cooper) when heads to New York to collect a $20 million inheritance, after a car crash ends the life of a wealthy patron of the arts, he becomes a target to Babe Bennett (Jean Arthur), a reporter whose humiliating stories have made him the joke of the city. This film is the typical yet unusual comedy, which has a blend of laughter, wit and romance.

The Pride of the Yankees (1942)

Director: Sam Wood

Producer: Samuel Goldwyn and William Cameron Menzies

Cast: Gary Cooper, Teresa Wright, Babe Ruth and Walter Brennan

This film depicts the real life story of first baseman Lou Gehrig (portrayed by Gary Cooper). The story begins as young Lou Gehrig, a young Columbia University student, dreams of becoming a professional base player. But his mother (Elsa Janssen) wants him to study hard and become an engineer. While in college, Lou becomes a star athlete and is signed by the New York Yankees. He considers himself ‘the luckiest man in the world until an unexpected misfortune strikes. He discovers that he has a fatal neurological disease and how he gets the courage to face his toughest battle is the whole story about.

High Noon (1952)

Director: Fred Zinnemann

Producer: Stanley Kramer

Cast: Gary Cooper, Thomas Mitchell, Lloyd Bridges, Katy Jurado, Grace Kelly, Otto Kruger Lon Chaney Jr and Henry Morgan

The film tells the tale of a town Marshal (Gary Cooper) who has to face deadly obstacles alone at high noon after a gang leader arrives on the noon train, soon after getting released from jail. Despite the disagreements of his newlywed bride and the townspeople around him, he proceeds. This film is a classic of the Western genre that broke with many of the traditions at the time.