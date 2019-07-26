GATE scholarship test on July 27 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: For students preparing for GATE 2020/21, TIME (Triumphant Institute of Management Education) is conducting a free GATE scholarship test, GATEQUEST on July 27 and August 4.

Based on the performance in the examination, students would be provided 100 per cent scholarship on GATE course fee at Hyderabad. The test will be organised at the institute centres in Dilsukhnagar, Kukatpally and AS Rao Nagar.

Students can register through the link https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=1663

