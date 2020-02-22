‘Gatham’ teaser released by Adivi Sesh

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Adivi Sesh is known for picking and choosing different subjects that come laced with a suspense and thrill. Now, he has come up with a question, ‘what if the life restarts?’. Wondering what and how it would be? Just wait, Adivi Sesh is working on a movie with this premise and he has titled it Gatham.

An intriguing teaser has been released by Sesh who is known for his choice of thrillers. He loved the teaser and appreciated the team for it. The movie Gatham is entirely shot in the USA during spine-chilling winter to compliment the riveting plot. The teaser that has been released looks quite promising and gives a peek into what the movie is going to be.

The psychological thriller stars Bhargava Poludasu, Rakesh Galebhe and Poojitha Kuraparthi. The film is jointly produced by Offbeat Films and S Originals with background score by Sricharan Pakala. Gatham is written and directed by Kiran Reddy.

