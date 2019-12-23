Gaudium launches Sportopia sports facility

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Gaudium school launched Sportopia, a first fully integrated residential high performance sports school, at its premises in Kollur in the presence of National chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, table tennis coach S Raman and chess grandmaster RB Ramesh.

Gopichand will be the mentor for the Badminton Centre of Excellence while Ashwin is the mentor of Cricket Centre of Excellence. S Raman and Ramesh will guide the trainees in table tennis and chess respectively. Leo Bruno has also been roped in as the technical director of NBA Basketball School and Sean Jamison, Wanderers Sports Medical Centre from South Africa.

The facilities in various disciplines were opened while it will be fully functional by May 2020, director and founder of the Gaudium School and Gaudium Sportopia Kirthi Reddy said.

“The facilities are being of Olympic and international standards, and, the aim is to give world class training, conduct national and international tournaments here,” she said.

Gopichand lauded the efforts to bring such a facility on single platform. “This is a revolution in Indian sport,” he said. Ashwin too echoed similar feelings, “Sports should be made part of the education and then only we can see better India.”

Leo Bruno said that the NBA Basketball School has 31 centres in the country but the facilities here in Gaudium were the best of the lot. Around Rs 45 crore was invested in the project.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.