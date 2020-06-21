Gautam’s special greetings to dad Mahesh Babu on Father’s Day

By | Published: 4:38 pm

Actor Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautam Gattamaneni wished his father on World Father’s Day in a special way with a collage of memories. He posted them in his Instagram account and wrote, “My father !! My superhero My friend My everything! I love you Nanna !! Happy Father’s Day! You make me very proud ♥️♥️♥️ @urstrulymahesh #fathersday.”

The 13-year-old boy who has more than one lakh followers on Instagram, has recently posted a video of himself planting a sapling on World Environment Day. During the lockdown, Gautam had ample time to spend with his dad Mahesh who otherwise would be busy shooting films during normal days in a year. Time to time, he has been updating his followers about his lockdown memories on Insta. One such video was when Gautam was making a mockery of Mahesh’s height. The doting father was seen challenging his son Gautam to check the height. Finally, Mahesh went on to share the video and a couple of photographs on social media. “Height check!! He’s tall!!” he commented.

During a recent question and answer session on Instagram, Mahesh disclosed that his son has been nursing ambitions in acting and further said when asked if Gautam wants to be a hero like him, “only time will tell.”