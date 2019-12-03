Gautham leads MGM to victory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:30 pm

Hyderabad: Gautham scored 16 points while Veno added 11 as MGM defeated hosts Johnson Grammar CBSE 31-23 in the 5th SRN Mudiraj Memorial inter-school prize money invitation basketball tournament at the Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam on Tuesday.

Results: Boys: MGM 31 (Gautham 16, Veno 11) bt Johnson Grammar CBSE 23 (Nooruddi 6, Abhishek 4); St Joseph’s, King Koti 28 (Kunal 10) bt Gitanjali 26 (Prateek 16, Sparsh 8);

Girls: Chirec 26 (Aavani 12) bt St Pious 15 (Rakshitha 5, Tanu Sri 6); Gitanjali (Dev) 18 (Janvitha 7), Joshika (6) bt Johnson Grammar 14 (P Sridevi 4); Little Flower 13 (Nithya 4) bt MGM 02; All Saints 26 (Chidvila 12) bt Johnson Grammar CBSE 24 (Dharvi 13).

