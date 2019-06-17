Gautham Raju launches his son silver screen

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Prominent comedian Gautham Raju who made a mark in Telugu cinema with his comedy as well as character roles, has finally turned produced to launch his son Krishna on celluloid.

Krishna is making his debut on the silver screen with Krishnarao Supermarket, produced under the banner BGR Films. The romantic crime thriller which was launched a year ago, finally wrapped up its shooting and post-post production work recently and is set for release. The theatrical trailer of the movie was formally launched on Sunday. Newbie Elsa Ghosh is the female lead in the movie. Speaking on the occasion, actor Suman, who is playing a key role in the flick, wished father-son duo for bringing out the movie successfully. “Gautham Raju and I have been travelling in the movie industry for quite a long time. His son Krishna has all qualities of a hero and director Sreenath Pulakuram too has proved his mettle with the debut movie. The movie is intriguing and it surely engages audience till the end,” he said. Other characters in the movie include Tanikella Bharani, Ravi Prakash, Sanju Swaroop, Bannerjee among others. Music is being composed by Bhole Shawali.