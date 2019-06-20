Gayatri records easy win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State’s Pullela Gayatri Gopichand and Samiya Imad Farooqui posted facile victories in their women’s singles first round matches in the Yonex Sunrise – Anant Bajaj Memorial All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2019 (Men & Women) to be held at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy on Thursday.

Results: Pullela Gayatri Gopichand bt Sheetal D 21-16, 21-9; Samiya Imad Farooqui bt Rohini Bilawar 21-8, 21-15; Meghana Reddy M bt Prerana Neeluri 21-10, 21-15; Sri Krishna Priya bt Yoshita Mathur 21-9, 21-13; Keyura M bt Ruby Singh 21-7, 21-10.

Mixed doubles: Sri Krishna Podile / Kanika Kanwal bt Mohamed Rehan/ Anees Kowswer 21-15, 21-9; Navneeth Bokka / Sahithi Bandi bt Utkarsha Arora / Karishma Wadkar 21-18, 21-19 Women doubles: P Gayatri Gopichand/ Rutuparna Panda bt Megha Bora M / Pranjal Prabhu C 21-7, 21-11; Bhargavi K / Vaishnavi K bt Anuriya Das / Shivani Santosh Singh 21-17 19-21 22-20 Men singles: Aniketh Reddy bt Bhargav S 21-19, 17-21, 21-12; S S Siril verma beat Harshal Bhoyar 21-13 21-12. Men doubles: Srikrishan Podile / Shaik Ghouse bt Ishaan Bhatnagar / Vishnuvardha Goud 21-19 21-18

