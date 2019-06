Gayatri sets up title clash with Tanvi Lad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Gayatri Gopichand Pullela continued her dream run as she entered the girls singles final after her opponent Rituparna Das retired mid-way in semifinals in the Yonex-Sunrise All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament, at the Pullela Gopichand and SAI Academies here on Saturday. Gayatri was leading 21-17, 10-3 when Rituparna limped off.

In the men’s section, Telangana’s second seeded Rahul Yadav defeated Daniel Farid 21-13, 21-13 to set up title clash with Lakshya Sen who downed Telangana’s A S S Siril Verma 21-17, 22-20.

Results: Men’s Singles: Semifinals: Lakshya Sen (6) (UTR) bt Siril Varma A S S (10) (TS) 21-17 22-20; Rahul Yadav C (2) (TS) bt Kartikey Gulshan Kumar (DLI) 16-21 21-14 21-11;

Quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen (6) (UTR) bt Ansal Yadav (1) UP 22-20 21-12; Siril Varma A S S (10) (TS) bt Nikhilshyam Sriram (7) (KTK) 18-21 21-9 21-14; Kartikey Gulshan Kumar (DLI) bt Siddharath Thakur (MAH) 21-2 21-8; Rahul Yadav C (2) (TS) bt Daniel Farid S (KTK) 21-13 21-13; Women Singles: Semifinals: Tanvi Lad (PET) bt Shikha Gautam (10) (AI) 22-20 21-19; Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (13) (TS) bt Rituparna Das (15) (PET) 21-17 10-3 (Ret)

Men’s Doubles: Quarterfinals: Krishna Prasad G (AP)/Dhruv Kapila (1) (AI) bt Prakash Raj S/Vaibhaav (6) (KTK) 21-15 21-16; Utkarsh Arora (DLI)/Tarun K (PET) bt Manjit Singh Khwairakpam/Dingku Sing Konthoujam (MNP) 16-21 21-16 21-14; Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile (TS)/Gouse Shaik (7) (AP) bt Sanjai Srivatsa D (PY) and Siddarth Elango (TS) 14-21 24-22 21-16; Anjan Buragohain ASM/Ranjan Buragohain (2) RBI bt Sai Rohit B/Akash Chandran (TS) 21-23 21-16 21-15 .Women’s Doubles: Quarterfinals: Thanushree R (TN)/Kavipriya S (PY) bt Simran Singhi/Ritika Tha (KER) (5) (MAH) 22-20 21-11; Shikha Gautam (AI)/Ashwini Bhat K (4) (KTK) bt Riya Mookerjee (RLY)/Anura Prabhudesai (GOA) 22-20 21-13; Rutaparna Panda (ORI)/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (TS) bt Harika V (AP) and Akshaya Warang (MAH) 21-13 21-9; Kavya Gupta/Likhita Srivastava (DLI) bt Mahima Aggarwal (KTK)/Karishma Wadkar (2) (MAH) 21-10 21-18 .Mixed Doubles: Semifinals: Krishna Prasad/Ashwini Bhat K (KTK) bt Ishaan Bhatnagar (CG)/Tanisha Crasto (GOA) 26-24 21-17; Gouse Shaik (AP)/Mayuri Yadav (7) (UP) bt Edwin Joy (KER) and Shruti Mishra UP 24-22 22-20; Quarterfinals: Ishaan Bhatnagar (CG)/Tanisha Crasto (GOA) bt Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile (TS)/Kanika Kanwal (RLY) 19-21 21-12 21-14; Krishna Prasad/Ashwini Bhat K (KTK) bt Nithin HV/Drithi Yatheesh (KTK)21-10 21-18; Edwin Joy (KER)/Shruti Mishra UP bt Vighnesh Devlekar/Simran Singhi (MAH) 21-17 21-16; Gouse Shaik (AP)/Mayuri Yadav (7) UP bt Rohan Kapoor (DLI)/Kuhoo Garg (2) (UTR) 21-18 26-24 .

