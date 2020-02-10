Gaza Militants fires rocket into Southern Israel: Israeli army

By | Published: 2:20 pm

Jerusalem: A rocket fired by Gaza militants hit southern Israel on Sunday night amid rising tensions in the region over Washington’s Middle East peace plan.

The Israeli military issued a statement saying “one projectile was launched from Gaza towards Israeli territory,” adding it fell in an open field, Xinhua reported.

The rocket triggered sirens in the city of Sderot and the area surrounding the besieged Palestinian enclave.

No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

The fire came a day after Israeli tanks targeted two Hamas posts in the northern Gaza Strip after a launch of a rocket was identified.

The violence comes amidst escalated tensions in the region over US President Donald Trump’s recently announced peace plan, which was rejected by the Palestinians.